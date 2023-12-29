Country Club Bank GFN Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 803,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 547,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.29 during trading on Friday. 285,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

