Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.88. 159,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,448. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

