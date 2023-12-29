Country Club Bank GFN Has $13.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 878.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 841.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,970 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 919.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 888.3% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 84,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 852.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.83. 252,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.