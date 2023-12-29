Country Club Bank GFN Has $3.33 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 218.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

