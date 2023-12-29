Country Club Bank GFN Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $299.07. 301,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.91 and a 200-day moving average of $286.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $331.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

