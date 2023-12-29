Country Club Bank GFN Has $4.57 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $201.34. 19,710,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,585,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

