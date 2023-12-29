Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.87 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $240.19. The company had a trading volume of 247,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.78. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

