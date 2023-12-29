Country Club Bank GFN Has $55.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 4.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $55,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,776. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

