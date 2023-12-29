Country Club Bank GFN Has $7.45 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.25% of Federated Hermes worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $2,725,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

