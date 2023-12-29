Country Club Bank GFN Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

