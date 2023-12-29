Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,116.81. The company had a trading volume of 796,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,630. The stock has a market cap of $522.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.60. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $548.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

