Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.97. 179,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,688. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $218.08 and a one year high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

