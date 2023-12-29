Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.78. 1,694,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,459. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

