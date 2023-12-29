Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 358 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,165. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

