Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 86,068 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Get Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.