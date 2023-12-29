Country Club Bank GFN Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.43% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. 11,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $763.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

