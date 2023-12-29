Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 794,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,882. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

