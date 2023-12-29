Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 385,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

