Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587,189 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

