Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,812. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

