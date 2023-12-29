Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,220 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Target were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 857,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,380. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

