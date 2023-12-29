Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $488,172,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.05. 1,588,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,945. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

