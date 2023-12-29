Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,794 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY remained flat at $101.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 110,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.97.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

