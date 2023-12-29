Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,025 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

