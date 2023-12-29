Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,991 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $81.32. 1,652,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

