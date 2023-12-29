Country Club Bank GFN Sells 3,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU remained flat at $56.11 on Friday. 1,081,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

