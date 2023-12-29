Country Club Bank GFN Sells 4,624 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EEM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,776,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809,602. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

