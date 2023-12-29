Country Club Bank GFN Sells 507 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.48. 129,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,298. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.28. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

