Country Club Bank GFN Sells 6,874 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.71. 379,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,723. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.97.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

