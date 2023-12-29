Country Club Bank GFN Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.84. 419,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,727. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.66.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

