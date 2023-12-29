Country Club Bank GFN Trims Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 112,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,473. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

