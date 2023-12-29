Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $236.73. 2,115,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,081. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.87. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

