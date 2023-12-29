CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.5 %

CVU stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

