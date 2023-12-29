Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.50. 7,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,705. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.