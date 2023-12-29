Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.50. 7,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,705. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

