Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,488,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $240,750.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

