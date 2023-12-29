Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.77.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

