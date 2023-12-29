CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $418,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $68.91 on Friday. CRH has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.