Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 3.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 109,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 285,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRCT

Cricut Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 613,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares in the company, valued at $64,108,449.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,075,400 in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 176,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 128.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 441.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,834 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.