Critical Comparison: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) vs. BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.21 $87.71 million $3.21 11.28 BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.30 -$780,000.00 ($1.51) -1.40

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% BM Technologies -30.85% -38.58% -25.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Origin Bancorp and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 218.40%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats BM Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.