Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.03. 11,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
