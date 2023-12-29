Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.09. 597,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,803. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.14.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

