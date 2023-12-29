CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.35

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.