Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Kimberly Bullock Gatling Buys 1,785 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Bullock Gatling purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $10,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Culp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Culp had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CULP

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.