Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Cyberloq Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile
Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach.
