Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

