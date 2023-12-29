Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $155.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

