David Charly Goubert Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Stock

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) Senior Officer David Charly Goubert purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$153.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.26 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Ayr Wellness from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Ayr Wellness

