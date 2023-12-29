David Charly Goubert Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Stock

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) Senior Officer David Charly Goubert bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,500.00.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$153.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.26 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

