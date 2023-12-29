Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading 0% Higher

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.72. 48,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 73,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $522.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

