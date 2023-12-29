Debra Gerlach Buys 3,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Debra Gerlach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,240.00.

Debra Gerlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$11.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.48. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.